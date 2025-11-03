Sikkim declares every Thursday as 'Traditional Wear Work Day' to promote cultural pride

The Government of Sikkim has announced that all officers and staff members of government departments, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), and banks under the state administration will observe “Traditional Wear Work Day” every Thursday.

According to a circular issued by the Home Department, the decision aims to recognise and celebrate the rich cultural diversity and enduring traditions that define the unique identity of Sikkim.

The circular, signed by Chief Secretary R Telang (IAS), emphasises fostering pride in Sikkim’s cultural heritage among employees and affiliated organisations.

With immediate effect, employees are encouraged to wear traditional attire every Thursday, showcasing the diverse cultural fabric of the state. “On this day, employees are encouraged to wear traditional attire that showcases the diverse cultural fabric of our state,” the notification reads.

The directive underscores the state government’s ongoing commitment to preserving and promoting Sikkim’s cultural identity while instilling a sense of belonging and pride among its workforce.