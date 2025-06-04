The Government of Sikkim has officially declared the ongoing weather-induced crisis in Mangan district as a "Disaster", following sustained heavy rainfall since May 28 that has triggered widespread damage.



The announcement was made on June 2 by the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA), operating under the Land Revenue and Disaster Management Department. The declaration, made under Section 22(2)(b) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, enables the state to initiate urgent response and relief measures.



According to the official notification, continuous downpours have led to multiple landslides, blocked roadways, damaged homes, and widespread destruction of public infrastructure across several parts of Mangan district. In view of the escalating situation, the SSDMA, with the approval of its Chairman and on the recommendation of the State Executive Committee, moved to categorize the crisis as a formal disaster.



In response, emergency helpline numbers 1070 and 155256 have been activated to aid citizens and coordinate relief efforts. Authorities have urged residents to remain alert and follow safety advisories as mitigation and rescue operations continue.



The state government is working with local agencies and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to monitor the evolving situation and ensure timely aid reaches affected communities.