In compliance with directive from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India, the Government of Sikkim has issued a notification declaring the closure of all State Government Offices, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), and Educational Institutions under the State Government.

The closure will be in effect throughout the state until 1430hrs on January 22, 2024.

The official notification, bearing the reference No: 04/Home/2024 and dated January 20, 2024, states the state's adherence to the guidelines outlined in the Office Memorandum No. 12/7/2023-JCA dated 18th January 2024 from the central government.