The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) party on December 2 issued a stern warning to the residents of the state. The alert pertains to the rise of deepfake voice notes featuring SDF President Pawan Chamling, cautioning the public not to be swayed by misleading content allegedly created by the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party.

Deepfake technology, known for its ability to manipulate audio and visual content to make it appear genuine, has become a real cause for concern in the recent times. In this case, the SDF accuses the SKM of resorting to deceptive tactics by fabricating voice notes attributed to Pawan Chamling.