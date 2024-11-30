Sikkim's 144-member delegation arrived in Nagaland to participate in the Hornbill Festival, which will commence on December 1, 2024.

The group, including government officials, journalists, and members of social organisations, stopped overnight in Guwahati before reaching Kohima.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang highlighted Sikkim's 50 years of statehood, emphasising the collaboration as reflective of cultural unity.

The General Secretary of the Press Club of Sikkim, Dilliram Dulal, who is a member of the media team said the delegation has entered Nagaland, after a night halt in Guwahati, and would reach Kohima in the evening and stay the night there.

On the morning of November 30, the delegation were scheduled to go to Kisama, where Hornbill Festival will be organised.