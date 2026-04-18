Sikkim delegation meets Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, seeks Support for ‘Mission Siri’

A high-level delegation from Sikkim, led by Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services Minister Puran Kumar Gurung, met Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh) at his official residence in New Delhi on April 18.

The delegation included senior officials such as Dr. K.T. Bhutia, Principal Director of the Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services Department, and Dr. Pratik Sharma, CEO of the Sikkim Livestock Development Board. During the meeting, the team submitted a Demi-Official letter signed by the Chief Minister of Sikkim, proposing “Mission Siri,” a flagship initiative aimed at the conservation and promotion of indigenous Siri cattle in the state.

The project is planned to be implemented by the Sikkim Livestock Development Board under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission. The Union Minister appreciated the initiative and assured full support from the Government of India for its successful execution.

The discussions were described as cordial and constructive, reflecting strong cooperation between the Centre and the state towards strengthening livestock development and conservation efforts in Sikkim.