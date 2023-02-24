A delegation of the Joint Action Council met the Speaker, Lok Sabha, Om Birla and Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, Darjeeling, Raju Bista at Raj Bhawan on February 24 and presented a copy of the all-party memorandum of the deliberations that happened on the 18th of February 2023.

The members of JAC also appraised about the definition of the term Sikkimese being distorted and the demand for restoration and reservation of the unreserved seats of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly.

The Speaker, Lok Sabha gave a patient hearing to the delegation and assured them to take cognizance of the matter. The delegation also thanked the Hon'ble Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, Darjeeling, Shri. Raju Bista on the solidarity Sikkim received from Darjeeling and North Bengal during the recent times. The JAC team was assured of all support by both the members in case of required in the future.

Also Read: Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla arrives in Sikkim to inaugurate the 19th Annual CPA conference

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla has arrived in Gangtok to inaugurate the 19th Annual Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), India Zone III conference scheduled to be held at State Legislative Assembly Secretariat on February 23 and 24.

The two-day long CPA conference to be inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will be attended by the Governor of Sikkim, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Harivansh N. Singh, Presiding Officers of Legislative Bodies in India, Members of Parliament, Members of Sikkim Legislature and other dignitaries.