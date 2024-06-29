Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) Member of Parliament Indra Hang Subba on June 29 stated the party's dedication to securing seat reservations for the Limboo and Tamang communities, alongside tribal status for 12 communities in Sikkim. Subba said that these initiatives were core promises made during his election campaign, rooted in the need for delimitation processes to facilitate fair representation.

"In the coming days, as delimitation processes unfold, we are confident that seat reservations for Limboo and Tamang communities will materialize, along with provisions for women's reservation," Subba said.

Subba spoke about SKM's role as pioneers in advocating for tribal status, noting, "Over the past five years, SKM has been at the forefront, advocating for tribal status for 12 deserving communities. We were the first to pass resolutions and submit proposals to the central government, despite facing technical challenges and opposition scrutiny."

Addressing broader concerns regarding Sikkim's autonomy and constitutional guarantees, Subba stressed, "Our priorities remain anchored in safeguarding Sikkim's unique status under Article 371F and honoring merger agreements. These are commitments we take seriously, reflecting our duty to all people of Sikkim."

Reflecting on linguistic identity, Subba expressed pride in promoting Nepali language rights within Parliament, citing recent affirmations in Nepali during parliamentary oaths. "Our efforts to include Nepali in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution signify a significant achievement," he said.

Regarding political alliances, Subba highlighted SKM's strategic partnership with the NDA alliance stating mutual trust and shared objectives. "Our collaboration with the NDA underscores our commitment to effective governance and aligns with the aspirations of Sikkim's electorate," Subba said.

Looking ahead, Subba reiterated SKM's determination to uphold regional leadership in Sikkim, despite challenges from national parties. "The people of Sikkim have entrusted us with their mandate, recognizing our commitment to regional representation," he said.