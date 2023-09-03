The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) has accused the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government of neglecting the Temi Tea Garden which the the iconic it has transformed into a dense jungle.

SDF, Spokesperson, Arun Limboo claimed that the neglect of this site not only jeopardizes tourism but also threatens tea production, an important source of revenue for the people of Sikkim.

''In a recent visit to the Temi Tea Garden on September 2nd, we witnessed a distressing transformation. This once-pristine landscape, which was filled with neatly pruned tea bushes has now become a dense jungle. The neglect of this site not only jeopardizes tourism but also threatens tea production, an important source of revenue for the people of Sikkim. Sikkim has never seen such grave mismanagement of the tea estate,'' Limboo said in an official statement.

He further said that Temi Tea Garden was a hub of activity, attracting filmmakers and curious tourists eager to explore the art of tea making and its rich history.

''Unfortunately, the current condition of the tea estate is a far cry from its past glory. Tashi Bhutia, a member of SKM is the current Chairman of Temi Tea Garden. Under SKM's governance Temi Tea Estate has witnessed a rapid decline in maintenance and production. Such pathetic conditions will greatly harm the production of one of the most important revenue generation avenues of Sikkim,'' he alleged.

Limboo said that the government of SDF, Temi Tea Garden was a great example of well-maintained public assets, adding, ''The tea produced on the estate had won many awards for its quality which can be directly attributed to the excellent upkeep of the tea estate''.

''The SDF party implores the current government to set aside political differences and prioritize the preservation of valuable public assets. It has become clear that SKM is incapable of developing Sikkim but the least that SKM can do is maintain the precious public assets of Sikkim,'' he added.

The SDF spokesperson claimed that under the leadership of Pawan Chamling, the tourism industry flourished, witnessing remarkable growth from 30,000 tourists in 1993 to a staggering 20,00,000 in 2018.

''This remarkable achievement was made possible through visionary programs, disciplined governance, and positioning Sikkim as a unique tourist destination. Sikkim's performance in tourism exceeded expectations, as Sikkim was honored as the top region to visit worldwide by Lonely Planet in 2014. Pawan Chamling has also shared his vision post 2024, whereby he aims to expand tourism aggressively by taking tourism to every ward in the state,'' he added.