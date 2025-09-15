Sikkim Democratic Front condemns arrest of spokesperson Arun Limboo, calls it 'undemocratic'

The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) has strongly condemned the arrest of its spokesperson, Arun Limboo, calling it “undemocratic” and politically motivated. Limboo was taken into custody following an FIR alleging he circulated videos and content defamatory to Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and his spouse Krishna Kumari Rai.

SDF, led by Komal Chamling, daughter of former Chief Minister Pawan Chamling, protested at the Sadar police station against Limboo’s arrest. The party highlighted that a non-bailable section was invoked, describing it as an excessive and unjust action against a political worker.

The FIR, filed by Sonam Choden Bhutia, Officer on Special Duty (Legal) to the Chief Minister, alleges that Limboo circulated manipulated images, derogatory content, and threatening messages, including references to “atom bomb” and “hydrogen bomb,” which could incite rebellion and disturb public peace.

Despite the allegations, SDF maintains that the arrest is an attack on democratic expression and has vowed to pursue all legal avenues to secure Limboo’s release.