The MLAs of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) and others registered an FIR at the Sadar Police Station in Gangtok on June 11, against the stone-throwing and vandalism by unknown persons on the night of June 10.

The party condemned the acts of violence which have been taking place across the state post polls, stating that they do not align with the official statements of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) Party and appealed to the authorities to take due cognisance and establish the rule of law.

They demanded that the culprits be found, and action taken against them as per due process of law.

According to reports, the persons were travelling in two SUVs and vandalised the buildings of Udai Lama, Mechung Bhutia, Norzang Lepcha, Bhaichung Bhutia and Ashis Rai. All the victims were present during the presentation of their case in the police station.

Following this, the SHO promised to locate the culprits, as per reports.

It may be mentioned that since the counting for the election results took place on June 2, there have been several acts of violence and vandalism in Soreng, Poklok Kamrang and Namchi which have devastated many households and injured many.

The SDF party informed that it has submitted a list of the persons affected to Akshay Sachdeva, IPS Special DGP.

The party said that the incident does not mark an ‘auspicious start’ to the second innings of PS Golay as the Chief Minister of Sikkim, adding that he must protect the people of Sikkim from such acts, whatever the motivation.