Sikkim Opposition demands white paper on state’s finances, slams SKM for anti-poor policies

The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) has demanded the state government to release a white paper on the state's financial condition.

The Opposition party expressed serious concerns over the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government's policies and practices, citing various issues allegedly affecting the state's citizens.

In a statement, the SDF highlighted problems such as delayed payments to retired employees, non-payment of leave encashment, and discriminatory treatment in salary payments to government employees.

The statement also mentioned that the government has increased motor vehicle tax, license fees, market tax, and electricity rates, putting an additional burden on the citizens.

Besides, the SDF claimed, there is a lack of transparency in government spending.

It is also said that the recent appointment of advisors, chairmen, and OSDs despite financial constraints has put a burden on the state’s financial resources and also points out the alleged neglect of rural areas and lack of support for farmers and workers.

The opposition party has demanded that the government immediately address these issues and provide relief to affected citizens.

It also called for a white paper on the state’s current financial situation and inform citizens about the use of budget funds.

The SDF charged the SKM government with prioritising political survival over the welfare of Sikkim and its citizens.

It also accused the administration of being anti-poor and neglecting the needs of rural areas and vulnerable sections of society.

The SDF ruled the state for 25 years in a row till 2019 when the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) came to power.