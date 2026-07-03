Sikkim Democratic Front denies political alliance with BJP, rejects claims of 'selling' MLAs

The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) on Friday, July 3, asserted that it has never entered into any electoral or political alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), rejecting allegations that it had "sold" its MLAs to the saffron party.

In a statement, SDF spokesperson Yojna Khaling Rai described the allegations as "false and politically motivated", saying they ignored historical facts and misrepresented the party's political position.

"The SDF has never sold its MLAs to the BJP, nor has it ever entered into a political alliance with the BJP. Political defections have been a recurring reality across India and cannot be equated with the party leadership 'selling' elected representatives," Rai said.

The clarification comes amid a political controversy triggered by SDF president Pawan Chamling's recent remark that "We won't let Sikkim become another Manipur."

Defending Chamling's statement, the SDF said the remark was intended as a warning against political instability and reflected concerns over recent national developments. The party alleged that the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha's (SKM) growing proximity to the BJP had become increasingly evident, while maintaining that the SDF had safeguarded Sikkim's identity, constitutional rights and political independence during its 25 years in power.

The party also argued that political defections are a common feature of Indian politics and should not be interpreted as evidence of the party leadership facilitating legislators' switch to another party. It further said that maintaining cordial relations with the Union government while in power was a constitutional responsibility and should not be mistaken for a political alliance.

Reaffirming its stand, the SDF said it remains committed to protecting the interests, identity and constitutional rights of the people of Sikkim and would continue to uphold its independent political identity.

The SDF currently has no representation in the 32-member Sikkim Legislative Assembly.