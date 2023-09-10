The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) party has voiced profound concern over the safety and well-being of the missing students in Jamnagar, Gujarat, whose disappearance was reported on August 28th. Despite ongoing efforts by local police there have been no significant leads in their disappearance, leaving the families of the missing children enduring an unimaginable ordeal.

In a statement issued on September 10, the Sikkim Democratic Front party called upon the Gujarat government and the police department to treat this matter with utmost seriousness and take all necessary measures, leaving no stone unturned in the quest to locate the missing students. The SDF party has also written to the government of Gujarat to emphasize the urgency of the situation and to offer its full support for any assistance required in the investigation.

The party has appealed to the communities in Gujarat and New Delhi to remain vigilant and report any information that may aid in locating these missing students.

The Sikkim Democratic Front has earnestly requested the state government of Sikkim to provide updates on the investigation into the Late Padam Gurung case. It has been more than two months since the body of the late student union President was discovered. There are multiple cases within Sikkim itself where individuals have gone missing, been found deceased, subjected to assault, or suffered sexual assault.