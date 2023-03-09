The Sikkim Democratic Front has welcomed the announcement of ‘Sikkim Ekta Yatra’ by Hamro Sikkim Party founder Bhaichung Bhutia.

Slamming the ruling Sikkimey Krantikari Morcha (SKM) of unleashing terror, restlessness in the state, the SDF via a press release stated, “We see that the ideals and objectives with which this is being taken up are relevant at this moment in time in Sikkim. Sikkim is gripped by a State of restlessness which is due to the policies and programs of violence that has been unleashed on the peace loving people of Sikkim. The undemocratic means used to police this State has caused for many casualties that are in the form of violent acts instigated by open threats of the SKM leaders. This has to be stopped by the people”.

Continuing its attack against the SKM, the SDF further states in the press statement, “Democracy is the reason Sikkim became a part of the Indian Union in 1975 through a referendum. We see a complete loss of that in the present political situation as obtained in Sikkim by acts of omission and commission”.

Calling for an immediate ‘healing touch’ amid the rising political upheaval in the state, the SDF further reiterates, “Sikkim needs a healing touch and hence we fully understand the scope of this Yatra through collective political activism. Without peace and security there can never be progress, development and social justice for all”.



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