The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) has officially announced its candidates for the upcoming Legislative Assembly by-polls.

Prem Bahadur Bhandari will contest from the 07 Soreng-Chakung constituency, while Daniel Rai will represent the party in the 11-Namchi Singithang constituency.

Prem Bahadur Bhandari, a resident of Pakki Gaon, Soreng, and son of Amar Bahadur Bhandari, brings a wealth of experience and strong community ties to the race.

Similarly, Daniel Rai, son of Buddharaj Rai from Rong, Namchi, is expected to advocate for public welfare with vigour.

The SDF expressed confidence in both candidates, emphasising their role in defending democracy and representing the people's voices. With no current opposition in the Sikkim Assembly, the party believes these elections will bolster democratic processes.

Krishna Kharel, SDF Vice President of Press and Publicity said, “We are certain that the people will exercise their democratic rights and elect our candidates to ensure a balanced and thriving assembly.”