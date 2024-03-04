In a fiery address at the 32nd Foundation Day Celebration of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) Party, its leader Pawan Chamling accused the involvement of CM Prem Singh Tamang, Jacob Khaling, and Lakpa Moktan in the KN Rai assault case.

Sikkim Democratic Front chief Pawan Chamling today made an aggressive remark on the KN Assault case and said the mastermind behind the KN Rai assault should be arrested before 5th March or face protest from 6th March. Pawan Chamling was speaking during the 32nd Foundation Day celebration of the SDF party which was held at Legship, under Gyalshing district.

Pawan Chamling said "The whole attack was a plan of bigger conspiracy and it was an attempt of assassination and the main mastermind is still absconding and we suspect many leaders are also involved hence we want arrest of mastermind and we are doubtful people from government like Jacob Khaling, Lakpa Moktan and CM himself are involved in this case and hence we want to arrest mastermind before 5th March hence we will take our protest to the street.

Chamling said "This is not the first time earlier also they attacked our party workers, stone pelted on various occasions but we have tolerated but now we won't tolerate it anymore we will wait till 5th March and if the mastermind is not arrested then we will start our protest from 6th March.

Must tell all the seven prime accused have been arrested in the assault case and CM PS Tamang had earlier said the opposition is making issues over the assault case.