Shiva Kumar Timsina, a member of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), resigned from the party on Saturday, September 14, addressing a formal letter to party president Pawan Kumar Chamling.

In his resignation, Timsina praised Chamling for his long-standing contributions to Sikkim's development, noting his record as India's longest-serving Chief Minister and his significant role in modernising the state. "You have made our head upright, and thou shalt be our crown forever," he wrote.

Timsina acknowledged his unfulfilled aspiration to work more closely with Chamling but stated that personal reasons led to his decision to step down. He expressed gratitude for the experiences and leadership skills he gained during his time with the SDF.