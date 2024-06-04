The president of the Sikkim Democratic Front Party (SDF) Pawan Chamling congratulated Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang for the party’s landslide win.

In a press release, the former Sikkim chief minister said that his party is looking forward to the overall development of Sikkim.

He said, “In the recently concluded elections held in the State of Sikkim, the people have given their mandate in favour of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Party (SKM) led by the Chief Minister, Shri P.5.Golay, who has achieved victory. I, on behalf of the Sikkim Democratic Front Party (SDF) would like to extend our congratulations to the SKM Party for their success and look forward to the fulfillment of the assurances by the government in the interest of the Sikkimese people and for the overall development of the state.”

Furthermore, the SDF president also appreciated the Election Commission of India and the voters for participating in the democratic process.

“Simultaneously, I extend my gratitude to the Election Commission of India, the Chief Electoral Officer and his officials and all law enforcing agencies in the State. My special gratitude goes to the people of Sikkim for participating in this important process of democracy,” he added.