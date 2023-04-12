Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) Party President and former Chief Minister, Pawan Chamling, on April 13 accused the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM)-led state government of diluting old laws.

He accused the SKM during a press conference where he made several other accusations against the ruling SKM Government.

''The current SKM Government has manipulated and distorted old laws which have resulted in a significant setback for the Sikkim people,'' he added.

He further said that after the Supreme Court's ruling in the Old Settlers of Sikkim (AOSS) case in January 2023 and the change to the Lok Sabha Financial Bill 2023 regarding the meaning of "Sikkimese," this became clear.

Chamling also expressed his disappointment over the current political scenario in the state and raised concerns about Singtam violence which occurred on April 8.

He is of the opining that these actions by the government have not been transparent and are detrimental to the generation of Sikkimese.

Also read: Sikkim: No violation of Article 371F , clause 4 and 5 of Finance Act 2023 only for IT exemption, says CM Tamang