In a recent development in Sikkim's ongoing land controversy, Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) President Pawan Chamling has responded strongly to Chief Minister PS Goley's offer to resign if Chamling were to purchase land from former footballer Bhaichung Bhutia in Tinkitam. Chamling has called the offer "nonsense" and criticized Goley for his handling of the issue.

In a statement issued by Chamling, he expressed disbelief that Goley, as the Chief Minister, would deal with such an important issue in such a frivolous manner. Chamling stated that he would never buy land from the Bhutia-Lepcha (BL) community, even if it were offered to him with a "silver spoon," as it would go against Article 371F, which protects the rights and interests of the indigenous people of Sikkim. Chamling emphasized that he would always remain true to the essence of Sikkimese identity and that opportunism was not his way.

Chamling also challenged Goley to fulfill his promise of resigning if Chamling were to buy Bhutia's land, stating that Goley should resign immediately if he was sincere in his words. Chamling then went on to highlight instances where land belonging to Sikkimese people had been sold to non-Sikkimese individuals, including a certain Mr. Agarwal, in violation of Article 371F and Revenue Order No. 1 under the current government. Chamling questioned the government's silence on these violations and whether Revenue Order No. 1 would only be enforced if he were to buy Bhutia's land.

Furthermore, Chamling accused Goley of failing in governance, citing issues such as deteriorating law and order, crimes against women, assaults, smuggling, and vandalism in various parts of the state. Chamling also criticized Goley for sending party colleagues to criticize the parents of a schoolgirl who was a victim of a heinous crime in Pangthang, instead of showing solidarity and offering support to the bereaved family.

Chamling condemned government's actions and urging them to apologize to the victim's family unconditionally for their hurtful and cold-hearted statements.