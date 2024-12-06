The President of Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) and former Chief Minister Pawan Chamling raised concerns over the reliability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the recent 2024 state assembly elections.

Chamling claimed that the defeat of the Sikkim Democratic Party could be attributed to potential manipulation of the voting machines.

"The people of Sikkim are questioning where their votes went," he said, further adding, "It's not just the loss; there's a growing doubt about whether people's votes were accurately counted or tampered with."

Drawing a comparison with other countries, Chamling highlighted Japan’s decision to abandon EVMs due to concerns over their reliability, opting for paper ballots instead. He also referenced the ongoing skepticism surrounding EVMs in countries like Russia and India. "There are many experts and scientists in India who claim that voting machines can be hacked or tampered with," he said.

Chamling called on the Election Commission of India to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations and verify the authenticity of the electoral process. "The Election Commission must take action and ensure transparency," he added.