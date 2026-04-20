Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) women’s wing raises concerns over women’s reservation, representation

The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) Cheli Morcha on April 20 raised concerns over the implementation of women’s reservation and representation in Sikkim, questioning governance and the effectiveness of existing policies.

Addressing a press conference, SDF leader Komal Chamling said that while significant progress has been made in women’s reservation, challenges remain in ensuring fair implementation and representation.

She highlighted that Sikkim already has 50 per cent reservation for women in Panchayati Raj institutions and Urban Local Bodies, along with 33 per cent reservation in education and government jobs. She credited these measures to initiatives taken during the SDF government led by Pawan Chamling.

“Women are now visible across various sectors due to these policies,” she said, adding that Sikkim was among the first states to implement 50 per cent reservation in local governance. She also termed the appointment of the state’s first woman Speaker and Chief Secretary during the SDF tenure as “historic steps”.

However, Chamling alleged that several welfare schemes are not being implemented transparently, claiming that benefits are being distributed selectively. “There is a perception that assistance is being given based on political affiliation. Welfare schemes should reach everyone equally,” she said.

Referring to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, she said that although the law has been passed, its implementation is pending as it is linked to a fresh census and delimitation exercise. She noted that the last census was conducted in 2011.

Chamling also raised concerns about representation, stating that Sikkim has only one Member of Parliament. “If representation does not increase, how will the state’s voice be strengthened at the national level?” she asked, adding that the state has not had a Cabinet Minister at the Centre even after 50 years of statehood.

She further pointed out the absence of women in the current state Cabinet, calling it a serious concern. “If we speak about women’s empowerment, there must be representation at the decision-making level,” she said.

The SDF leader also flagged issues related to population-based delimitation, warning that smaller states like Sikkim could face disadvantages in future seat allocation.

Chamling emphasised that while the party supports women’s reservation in principle, proper implementation and safeguarding the interests of smaller states must be ensured. “Women’s empowerment should be real and meaningful, not just a political slogan,” she added.