The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) has suspended prominent leader J.B. Darnal following accusations of engaging in anti-party activities.

The suspension followed Darnal's withdrawal of a Supreme Court petition challenging Sikkim Krantikari Morcha leader Prem Singh Tamang, who had received a reduced disqualification period, enabling his election in 2019.

According to Dev Gurung, SDF's Vice-President of Administrative & Legal Affairs, Darnal withdrew the petition without the party's consent, triggering an immediate suspension from his post.

The original petition challenged the Election Commission's decision to shorten Tamang's disqualification, a pivotal factor in last year's political developments.

Gurung emphasised that the party did not authorize Darnal's actions, marking his activities as contrary to party interests.

Meanwhile, the EC's revision facilitated Tamang's successful candidacy for Chief Minister, against which another petition awaits resolution in the supreme judiciary.