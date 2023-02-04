Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang called Sikkim Democratic Front's two day bandh a flop show as it did not affect affect anyone in the state whereas the SDF called it a symbolic victory.



The SDF called the bandh to protest the Supreme Court mentioned the Sikkimese Nepali community as immigrants while extending income tax exemption to all old settlers of the state.

Effigy of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang was burnt by SDF workers who also raised slogans against his government "blaming him" for the prevailing political situation in which the Sikkimese Nepali community was battling to prove its identity. In a video that went viral on social media, some miscreants were seen pelting stones and other sharp objects at the SDF office located near Indira bypass.

The miscreants dispersed before the local police could arrive on the spot. An investigation was underway into the incident, a police officer said, adding additional police personnel has been deployed at the SDF Bhawan as a precautionary measure. The state government has already initiated steps for filing the review petition for addressing the concerns of the Sikkimese Nepali community.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Februray 4 while addressing the 11 SKM foundation day event shared "till date we have not stopped anyone from celebrating their foundation day but SDF tried to do that so now we will also show them what we can do.

Many karykartas told me to take action against the opposition but didn't act but now it's high time I should act like a party president rather than CM and now it's time to be the old PS Golay during the 1993 and 2009 - 10 time." It was a clear threat to SDF.

Must tell the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) celebrated its 11th foundation day today. As planned SKM celebrated its foundation day in each constituency and the chief minister himself attended the main state level event at Namchi.

Member of Parliament and SDF leader Prem Das Rai has announced that former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling will be attending the upcoming Assembly session on February 9.

Chamling will be entering the Assembly after the inaugural Assembly session of SKM government in 2019.

Addressing the media on the pretext of the stone pelting incident earlier in the day at SDF party office, PD Rai stated, "Our President will take part in the Assembly as a legislator and try to bring the voices of the people to the Assembly, provided he is given that opportunity. We have seen in the past either he is shouted down or not given an opportunity to speak or all kinds of allegations are made. It is totally choreographed. I would request the new Speaker (Arun Upreti) of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly to ensure that all legislators be given an equal chance to present their views as this is such an important debate".

Chamling is the siting legislator from Namchi Singhithang constituency in Namchi District and has marked his absence in the Assembly since he was heckled out of the Assembly during the inaugural assembly session in 2019. Welcoming the Assembly session on February 9, Rai said, "We do hope that better sense will prevail. Present situation has been hightened by the Supreme Court judgement delivered on January 13. The foreigners tag has made matters worse in Sikkim, it needs to be addressed both legally and politically".

Speaking on the stone pelting incident, Rai stated, "The miscreants who were motivated were shouting slogans against our Former Chief Minister who was in his residence next to the SDF party office. At least 150 of them were there and they started pelting stones around 11:20 am. The law and order situation in the State is troubled. Appeal to the citizens to not take law into their own hands. Let us not damage property. We may have our differences but let us try and be civil about it, debate it".

"Today our offices were also vandalised, luckily no one was injured. But it send a very wrong message as it was done in the presence of some police personnel. This is condemnable in the strongest of words", said the Former MP.