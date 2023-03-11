In what appears to be a series of attacks on members of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), the party's General Secretary Incharge of West District, Tashi Gyatso, was attacked and sustained grave injuries on March 11. The incident took place at around 4.30 pm near the SDF headquarters on Indira Byepass road.

This comes just weeks after the SDF's vice president of press-publicity and social media, Ramesh Rai, was allegedly attacked by goons of the ruling party, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), at his residence on February 22. Rai was admitted to the hospital in a serious condition.

Sources have claimed that there have been several such attacks on SDF members in Sikkim in the last month. The party has accused the SKM of being behind these attacks, but the ruling party has denied any involvement.

The SDF has called for an investigation into the attacks and for the perpetrators to be brought to justice. The party has also expressed concern over the safety of its members and urged the authorities to ensure their protection.