Sikkim Democratic Front, Vice President , Panchayat Cell, East and North District, Bimal Dawari on January 6 tendered his resignation from the party citing personal reasons.

In a letter written to the President of Sikkim Democratic Front, Bimal Dawari said that he is grateful that he have been a member of Sikkim Democratic Front Party and it gives him immense pleasure to state that it was an honour to serve as the Vice President of Panchayat Cell, East and North District.

In the letter he further stated that due to his health condition he would not be able to continue his duty in above assigned post and therefore, he would like to tender his resignation from the post of Vice President, Panchayat cell, East & North District and also from the Sikkim Democratic Front Party.

Expressing gratitude to the Party President along with all the members of SDF party, he said that he feels privileged for the opportunities accorded to him to serve the party.

Earlier in the day, Former Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) leader Dr Shiva Kumar Sharma is likely to join the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) on January 6 at Jorethang in the presence of SDF President Pawan Chamling.

Besides Sharma, SKM's founder Spokesperson MN Dahal is also likely to join the SDF after a few days.

It is worth mentioning that over the few months, there has been a series of resignations in Sikkim where leaders from almost each and every party have tendered their resignations.

Dr Shiva Kumar Sharma had submitted his resignation in December last year and along with him, Namchi District SDF President CL Gurung had also tendered his resignation from his party.

Meanwhile, in December last year, in a major setback to the opposition party, SDF's spokesperson and active party karykarta Avinash Yakha had resigned from SDF citing the reason for outdated politics practiced by the SDF party.

He was likely to join the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party.

Notably, Avinash Yakha is the person who fled from the spot by firing shots in the air with a “pistol” in SDF -SKM clash a few years ago and was chased for some distance by a group of people.

In this regard, a case under Arms Act was registered against him after a complaint was made by SKM workers with the police.

On the other hand, Sikkim BJP President DB Chauhan tendered his resignation as the state president of the saffron party on December 13.

"I, Dal Bahadur Chauhan, Sikkim State President of Bharatiya Janata Party, tender my resignation from this post from today i.e 13th December 2022,'' In his letter to the BJP National President JP Nadda, DB Chauhan wrote.

In 2021, DB Chauhan tendered his resignation as an advisor to Sikkim Forest and Wildlife Department which came just after a year of his appointment as an advisor on September 1, 2020.