The Striking Lion division of Trishakti Corps of the Indian army in lieu with civilians today conducted a special cleanliness and awareness drive in Sikkim’s picturesque Lachen valley.

Putting an emphasis on the recent ban on single-use plastics, the demonstrators carried placards urging people to discard plastics and look for other alternatives.

“Towards plastic free Sikkim”#plasticban #StrikingLion Division #TrishaktiCorps and civil administration carries out special cleanliness & awareness drive in #Lachen Valley towards a plastic free #Sikkim.

Meanwhile, netizens have lauded the soldiers for raising awareness about the environment.

“In sync with the National Initiative on 'Ban on use of Single use plastics' wef 01 Jul. We need to cleanse the environment. We owe it to the next Generation. Good initiative Striking Lion Warriors,” wrote one user, while another said, “Wish more leaders come up with such initiatives. Our country would need no cleaning. There will be reduced environmental stresses.”

It needs mention here that India has imposed a ban on single-use plastics on items ranging from straws to cigarette packets to combat worsening pollution in the nation.

The ban on single-use plastic items includes straws, cutlery, earbuds, packaging films, plastic sticks for balloons, candy and ice cream, and cigarette packets, among other products, the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a statement on Friday.