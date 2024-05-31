Denzong Boyz FC capped off an impressive undefeated campaign by clinching the C-Division S-League 2023-24 championship, securing promotion to the B-Division with 21 points. JVC Singtam finished runners-up with 15 points, also earning a promotion berth for the upcoming season.

The final day of the league witnessed Denzong Boyz FC's dominance as they thrashed Chujachen SA 7-2, while Pegong SC and Majhitar SC played out a hard-fought 3-3 draw. Despite their valiant efforts, Pegong SC narrowly missed out on the second promotion spot due to an inferior goal difference.

Individual honours were also bestowed upon deserving players. Denzong Boyz FC's goalkeeper, Priyanshu Golwa, received the Golden Glove award for keeping four clean sheets throughout the season. The Golden Boot accolade went to Denzong Boyz' prolific striker, Gyurmey Sangay Bhutia, who scored 13 goals, including a four-goal haul in the final match.

The Fair Play award was presented to Sikkim Dragon FC, who achieved a commendable score of 9.5 on the Competition Management System, closely followed by Pegong SC with a score of 9.46.

The newly crowned champions, Denzong Boyz FC, and JVC Singtam will now compete in the B-Division league during the 2024-25 season, scheduled to commence in June as the first calendar league for the Sikkim Football Association.