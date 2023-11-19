Denzong Sherpa Association (DSA) illuminated Gangtok with the official launch of its website and the introduction of the Sherpa Language Literary E-Magazine. Chief Guest M. T. Sherpa, IAS Secretary, Government of Sikkim, and Guest of Honour Thendup Sherpa, President of the Global Sherpa Association, graced the occasion, expressing their support for the commendable initiatives of DSA. The event also saw the presence of notable figures such as DSA President Dorjee Sherpa Pinasa, Retd. Secretary P.N. Sherpa, Chief Engineer Dukpa Sherpa and other distinguished members.

Chief Guest M. T. Sherpa commended the efforts of the Denzong Sherpa Association stating the importance of preserving the Sherpa language and culture. He applauded the organization's digital platform as a vital means to connect the Sherpa community and nurture literary pursuits.

Guest of Honour Thendup Sherpa conveyed his congratulations to DSA, highlighting the significance of cultural exchange and collaboration among Sherpa communities globally. He acknowledged the pivotal role such platforms play in fostering communication and understanding.

In his address, DSA President Dorjee Sherpa Pinasa expressed gratitude to the dignitaries, members, and supporters for their support. He reiterated the association's commitment to preserving the Sherpa community's cultural heritage and providing a space for literary expression.

Dorjee Sherpa Pinasa also elaborated on the features of the newly launched website, stating its role as a central hub for information on DSA's activities, events, and community news. The Sherpa Language Literary E-Magazine, a pivotal component of the launch, aims to showcase the literary prowess of the Sherpa community providing a platform for young writers to share their creative works.

As part of the ceremony, DSA took the opportunity to felicitate the newly elected Executive Committee members of the Global Sherpa Association.

