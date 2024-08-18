The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Sikkim hosted a comprehensive 16-day A-HELP training programme for Pashusakhis.

The programme was conducted at the Sokeythang Training Centre by the National Dairy Development Board, in collaboration with the Animal Husbandry Department of Sikkim, aiming to create a network of certified A-HELPs who will bridge the gap between veterinary officers and livestock farmers of the state.

Twenty-five dedicated Pashusakhis from the Sikkim Rural Livelihoods Mission (SRLM) underwent an immersive training experience, encompassing orientation sessions, demonstrations, and hands-on practices in animal handling, housing and ration balancing.

The programme also featured enriching field visits to esteemed establishments, including Gaushala at Mamring, Singhari Goat Conservation Farm and the Sikkim Milk Union.

The 17-day training programme, held from July 31 to August 16, concluded in a valedictory ceremony on August 17, graced by dignitaries like Dr. Sharman Rai, PD cum Secy, AH&VS; Dr. Anand Thapa, Principal Director; and other high level officials from the Animal Husbandry Department, SRLM and NDDB Anand Gujarat.

This visionary initiative is poised to revolutionise the animal husbandry sector in Sikkim, empowering Pashusakhis to play a vital role in enhancing the health and safety with welfare of livestock and poultry and promoting sustainable and supportive animal husbandry practicesi Sikkim.