Sikkim State Council of Science and Technology, Department of Science and Technology (DST), on August 4 organised an Annual Stakeholders’ Coordination Meeting for welfare and development of Sikkim Science Centre, at its Namli, Ranipool location.

The programme commenced with the inauguration of Community Facility Centre (Scheduled Tribe Cell Laboratory) in Sikkim supported by Science for Equity Empowerment and Development (SEED Division) by the MLA of Martam Rumtek Constituency, Sonam Tshering Venchungpa.

The meeting was chaired by MLA Sonam Tshering Venchungpa in the presence of Dr Sandeep Tambe, Secretary, Science and Technology Department; DT Bhutia, Principal Director, DST; DG Shrestha, Principal Director, DST, secretaries of Zilla Panchayat and Gram Panchayat presidents and officials from Tourism and Civil Aviation Department. Senior officials from various departments, representatives from different research and development organisation of Sikkim including corporate bodies and principals of schools and colleges were also present.

MLA, along with other senior officials visited facilities of Science Centre, 3D Theatre, Planetarium, and Innovation Hub.

In his address, the MLA expressed gratitude to the attendees for participating in the programme and highlighted the need to make the science centre more vibrant and interactive, apart from creating awareness among tourists and locals.

Additionally, he stressed on the importance of integrating the activities of the centre with the school curriculum, so that students can experience these activities.

In his address, the secretary elaborated on the programme's agenda and emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts from stakeholders to make it more vibrant.

He also discussed the action points from the interactive session, highlighting the need to increase awareness of the centre and underscored the importance of feedback mechanism to review and implement improvements.

Sanman Subba, AD, Science and Technology Department, gave a brief powerpoint presentation on the establishment of Sikkim Science Centre.

He highlighted the objectives of the centre to educate children with entertainment through interactive learning and playing with science exhibits. Likewise, to conduct various science awareness programmes to have public engagement with science and technology.



He briefly informed about facilities, unique gallery, children activity corner, 3D theatre, career counseling and other activities taken up in innovation hub and workshops.

Furthermore, an interactive session was conducted by Dr Sandeep Tambe, DT Bhutia, and DG Shrestha on the primary agenda of the meeting with following topics:

1. Collaboration of Sikkim Science Centre with Education Department for visit of School Children from all districts of Sikkim.

2. Discussion on trespassing and encroachment of land belonging to Sikkim Science Centre.

3. Inclusion of Science Centre in Sikkim Tourism Map.

4. To make the Science Centre more vibrant and interactive.

5. Role of Gram Panchayats/ Travel Agents/ other Stakeholders to mobilise local public to visit the Science Centre.

6. Industrial Support to Sikkim Science Centre.

7. Up- gradation and modernization of Sikkim Science Centre and Innovation Hub.

8. Membership drive of State Innovation Hub and development of Science Park.

Later, a vote of thanks was proposed by Suman Thapa, Assistant Director, DST.