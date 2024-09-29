The Power Department, a State Designated Agency (SDA), under the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Ministry of Power, Government of India inaugurated Sikkim's first Super Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) building at Lagyap, Ranipool, on September 29.

The event which marks a significant achievement in the state's commitment to energy efficiency and sustainable development, saw the participation of Sanjeet Kharel, Advisor to the Power Department as the chief guest, alongside MLA Tenzing Norbu Lamtha who served as the guest of honor.

The inauguration ceremony commenced with a welcome address Shri Pemba Lepcha, Chief Engineer-cum-Nodal Officer of the SSDA. In his opening remarks, Lepcha highlighted the importance of the Super ECBC building as a symbol of Sikkim's dedication to modern, energy-efficient infrastructure. He emphasised that the building not only adheres to national standards but also sets a benchmark for future projects in the region.

The event featured a comprehensive video presentation showcasing the innovative design and features of the Super ECBC building.

Attendees were given an in-depth look at the building's energy-efficient systems, sustainable materials, and advanced architectural techniques that reduce energy consumption while maximizing comfort and functionality.

Prabhakar Verma, Commissioner-cum- Secretary (Revenue), Power Department delivered the keynote address. In his speech, he underscored the critical role of energy conservation in combating climate change and achieving sustainable development goals and called upon all stakeholders to embrace energy-efficient practices and to work collaboratively towards a greener future for Sikkim.

The inauguration of the Super ECBC building stands as a landmark achievement for Sikkim, marking a proactive step towards enhancing the state's energy efficiency landscape. This building not only sets a precedent for future constructions but also reinforces Sikkim's position as a forerunner in sustainable development.

Following the keynote address, a special segment of the programme was dedicated to honouring the contributions of retired officials of the SDA including Dilip Kumar Sharma, Retd. Principal Chief Engineer-cum-Nodal Officer, SDA; D.P. Deokota, Retd. Chief Engineer-cum-Nodal Officer SDA and P.M. Sharma, Secretary SSERC. Their years of dedicated service were recognised with heartfelt accolades, showcasing the appreciation SDA holds for their commitment to promoting energy efficiency in the state. Additionally, project members who played key roles in the development of the Super ECBC building were also felicitated, recognizing their hard work and dedication.

As the chief guest, Sanjeet Kharel, Advisor to the Power Department, took the stage to express his thoughts on the significance of this achievement. In his address, he commended the SSDA for its visionary approach in developing the Super ECBC building. He remarked, "This building is not just a structure; it is a testament to our commitment to sustainability and energy conservation. It serves as a powerful example of how we can incorporate innovative energy- efficient measures into our infrastructure."

Kharel further emphasised the importance of leadership in energy efficiency, stating that such initiatives will pave the way for future developments in Sikkim and encouraged all government departments and stakeholders to adopt similar practices, fostering a culture of sustainability throughout the state.

The program concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Sigratha Pradhan, Executive Engineer of SSDA who expressed her gratitude to all officials, dignitaries, and attendees for their participation and support in making the event a success.