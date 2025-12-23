Sikkim chief secretary calls on Governor, reviews developmental progress

Sikkim Chief Secretary R. Telang on December 23 called on Governor Om Prakash Mathur at Lok Bhavan.

During the meeting, Telang briefed the Governor on the state’s ongoing developmental initiatives and overall progress across key sectors. The discussion focused on governance priorities and measures aimed at sustaining growth in Sikkim.



Governor Mathur instructed the Chief Secretary to ensure the timely and effective implementation of central government schemes, underlining their importance in maintaining the state’s development momentum.



He also emphasised the need to strengthen infrastructure, particularly road networks and digital connectivity, describing them as critical drivers of economic growth and public service delivery in the state.



Highlighting Sikkim’s social fabric, the Governor said the state stands out as one of the most peaceful and harmonious in the country, a factor that contributes significantly to its steady development.



The Chief Secretary assured the Governor that all policies and programmes of the central government would be implemented in letter and spirit under his guidance, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to the state’s continued progress.