Hundreds of devotees from across Sikkim gathered at the Siddheshwar Dham in Namchi, on the second day of the 15th foundation year celebrations to take part in the holy discourse and receive divine blessings.

The ongoing Shrimad Bhagavat Week Gyan Mahayagya continued to draw crowds, filling the spiritual space with devotion, chants, and a palpable sense of reverence.

The highlight of the day was the presence of Jagatguru Ananta Bidhushtu Balshanta Mohan Sharan Devacharya Maharaj Shree, who journeyed from Nepal to lead the ceremony.

Jagatguru Maharaj Shree recited sacred shlokas from the Shrimad Bhagavat Gita and shared profound spiritual wisdom with the attendees. His teachings focused on the principles of righteousness, devotion, and the eternal truth of life, leaving many in the audience visibly touched and reflective.

"The Bhagavat Gita is not just a scripture but a guide to living a purposeful life," said Maharaj Shree during his sermon, encouraging all present to lead lives of humility, devotion, and truth.