The annual BhumChu festival at the Tashiding monastery in West Sikkim drew thousands of devotees from across the state and neighboring countries, including Nepal and Bhutan. The festival, which took place on March 6 and March 7, saw the opening of the sacred vase (Bhumpa) at midnight on Monday by the monks of the monastery.

The official representative of the Government of Sikkim, RMD and Ecclesiastical minister Venerable Sonam Lama, Area MLA Shri. Sangay Lepcha, Director of Ecclesiastical department, and Gyalshing-DC Yishey D. Yongda were present at the ceremony, along with other district administration officials.

The BhumChu festival is an auspicious and age-old event observed every year at Tashiding monastery with great faith and divinity by devotees from across the state and nearby areas, including Bhutan and Nepal. According to tradition, three cups of sacred water are taken out from the vase, of which one cup is meant for the devotees. It is believed that the water in the sacred vase makes important predictions for the state. This year, the holy vase, which holds 21 tings of water, had two cups less than usual, but the quality and purity were good.

Thanks to the support from the Gyalshing district administration, this year's BhumChu festival was organized in a grand manner. The registration record showed that around 30,000 devotees registered their attendance at the monastery during the two-day festival. The list of registered attendees included Bhutanese, Nepalese, Sikkimese, and a few Westerners.

The BhumChu festival is an important religious event in Sikkim, and it is heartening to see people from across the region and beyond come together to celebrate it. The festival not only serves as a reminder of our rich cultural heritage but also strengthens the bond of brotherhood and unity among people from different communities.