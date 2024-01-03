Devotees of Lord Ram in Sikkim are preparing to celebrate Ramotsav, marking the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram at the city of Ayodhya Dham on January 22.

The auspicious occasion aligns with the 'Mrigashira Nakshatra,' 'Amrit Siddhi Yoga,' and 'Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga,' enhancing the significance of the Pran Pratishtha event.

The grand ceremony, set for January 22, will witness the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the magnificent temple, drawing thousands, including political figures, saints, and the Honorable Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. PM Modi called upon all Indians to celebrate Ram Deepawali on this momentous day, urging the nation to illuminate their homes with Ram Jyoti.

Sikkim, in sync with the national spirit, gears up for a grand celebration of Ramotsav. A committee, named Ramotsav Samity, has been formed, inclusive of representatives from various communities, NGOs, and religious organizations. The first general meeting held on December 2nd in Gangtok involved around 70 participants, aiming to shape the celebration in a beautiful and inclusive manner.

The committee invites citizens, irrespective of caste, creed, or race, along with members of all 21 communities in Sikkim, NGOs, and religious organizations, to partake in this unprecedented celebration. In alignment with the nationwide call for cleanliness, a week-long cleanliness drive around temples and pilgrimage sites is scheduled from January 15 to January 22.