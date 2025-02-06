Sikkim's Director General of Police has ordered an expedited investigation into the Samson Tamang case following mounting pressure from the state BJP leadership amid accusations of hate speech against the Khas community.

Thapa, who heads the BJP's Sikkim unit, led a party delegation to police headquarters where the DGP confirmed an FIR had been registered and promised swift action. The police chief immediately directed the Superintendent of Police to fast-track the investigation.

The BJP has strongly criticised what it calls "delayed action" against Tamang over his alleged casteist remarks circulating on social media. The party demands his immediate arrest and removal of the controversial content, warning that continued inaction could threaten the state's social harmony.

The case has sparked widespread public outrage, with the BJP questioning the state administration's commitment to maintaining peace. The party has called on all communities to unite against divisive elements and preserve Sikkim's tradition of mutual respect.