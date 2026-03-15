Sikkim DGP orders strict action against LPG hoarding, overcharging

Akshay Sachdeva, Director General of Police of Sikkim, has directed all district police units to take stringent action against complaints of hoarding of LPG cylinders and overcharging by distributors.

In a directive issued to Superintendents of Police (SPs), Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs), the DGP said several complaints had been received from consumers across the state regarding irregularities in the distribution of LPG cylinders.

He also asked police officials to take action against the diversion of domestic LPG cylinders to commercial establishments such as hotels and restaurants.

Sachdeva said there was no actual shortage of LPG cylinders in the state, but some individuals were attempting to create an artificial scarcity to bring disrepute to the government.

The DGP directed district-level police officers to conduct field inspections and ensure that LPG cylinders are distributed properly among consumers.

He also instructed the police to initiate legal action against those involved in hoarding, diverting or overcharging for cooking gas.

Sachdeva further asked the SPs to issue warnings through media and social media platforms to hoarders and individuals attempting to manipulate the LPG supply chain for profiteering.