The Indian Army’s Eastern Command has developed an Advanced Flood Monitoring System (AFMS) in response to the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) that devastated Sikkim’s Teesta River region in October 2023. The innovation has earned national recognition at Inno Yodha, a competition for defence and disaster management solutions.

Designed by the Trishakti Sappers under the leadership of Hav Suresh PK of the Engineer Regiment, the AFMS provides real-time water level monitoring and sends early SMS alerts to enable swift disaster response.

The system employs advanced technology, including a microcontroller, UV sensor, GSM module, and the SONAR principle, ensuring timely and accurate warnings.

The award highlights the significance of leveraging technology to protect communities and troops in disaster-prone regions like Sikkim, reinforcing the Indian Army’s commitment to disaster preparedness and response.