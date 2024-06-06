The Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) team carried out a thorough inspection at IBM Rangpo today to verify the pre-monsoon requirements.

This action followed directives from the Chief Secretary of Sikkim and was based on a presentation by Tashi Chophel, DC Pakyong.

The primary objective of the inspection was to assess the ground reality and formulate actionable plans.

The inspection team included Tashi Chophel, DC Pakyong; Pravakar Rai, Special Secretary-cum-Director SSDMA; Parina Gurung, Additional Secretary SSDMA; Rajiv Roka, Additional Director SSDMA; along with SDM Rangpo; SE Power Department and Roads and Bridges Department; MEO Rangpo; DE PHED; UDD; and Heads of Offices from various departments.

The programme began with a comprehensive review meeting on monsoon preparedness and restoration work in the IBM areas, held at the Tourist Facilitation Centre. DC Pakyong evaluated the situation with representatives from various line departments and addressed the progress of restoration work. He emphasized the urgent need to resolve a major drainage system issue and mitigate associated risks.

Pravakar Rai highlighted the importance of preparing plans and remedial measures, especially considering the rise of the Teesta River during the monsoon season. He stressed the necessity of immediate restoration work to tackle blocked drainage systems and emphasized a focused approach to restoration efforts. He also appreciated the commendable rehabilitation and restoration work carried out by the concerned departments during the October 2023 flood disaster.

Earlier, Bibek Niroula, DPO DDMA Pakyong, provided an update on previous meetings regarding inspection and stocking along the flood-affected areas under Rangpo Sub Division. The inspection encompassed a meticulous examination of the IBM area, Goli Ground in Rangpo, and the fisheries office.

Extensive observations were made in the Lower IBM area, where obstructed drains were identified as the cause of water accumulation at various points, resulting in stagnant water ponds.