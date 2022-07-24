The final battle of the knockout round of the North East Women's Football League-22 was held at the SAI sports complex in Imphal, Manipur. The final match was held between Sikkim and Manipur.

Sikkim played seven league matches, scoring 17 points (5 wins and 2 draws) to finish second, while Manipur took first place with 19 points.

Despite the fact that Manipur's team was well-decorated by all 15 national players, Sikkim fought valiantly and managed to hold Manipur to a goalless draw in the league.

Northeast Women Football League

Sikkim advanced to the Final after a thrilling 3-0 victory over Arunachal in the Knockout phase.

The atmosphere was amazing for the Final Match; certainly, Manipur was a strong challenger for the trophy, but the public had high hopes for Sikkim as well.

Unfortunately, the Sikkim Team's key game creator, Sujana Rai (5), did not make the final team after receiving two yellow cards in the league round.

The battle was intense, but Sikkim scored their own goal after 38 minutes owing to a misunderstanding between the defenders and the goalkeeper.

Manipur scored the game-winning goal in the 81st minute of the second half, while Sikkim obtained a similar goal as a result of a misunderstanding between the final defending player and the keeper.