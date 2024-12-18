The Agriculture and Horticulture Department of Sikkim marked a step forward in modernising farming practices by distributing advanced agricultural equipment to 23 farmers under the Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization (SMAM) scheme.

The initiative, focused on boosting productivity and reducing labour in agriculture, was held in the presence of Tenzing Norbu Lamtha, Area MLA and Advisor for the Forest Department, who served as the Chief Guest.

Farmers received essential tools such as power weeders, power tillers, and chaff cutters, aimed at improving efficiency and supporting sustainable agricultural practices. These tools are expected to play a critical role in streamlining operations and increasing output, a key focus for the state’s agricultural development efforts.

Speaking at the event, Lamtha emphasised the importance of adopting modern technologies in farming and urged farmers to utilize the equipment effectively. He highlighted the alignment of such initiatives with the broader vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, India’s push for self-reliance, and called for stronger cooperation between farmers and government agencies to maximise the impact of such schemes.

The programme also saw the participation of senior officials, including the District Engineer, Assistant Engineer, Technical Staff, and the Additional Director of Horticulture, reflecting the government’s collaborative approach to enhancing agricultural growth.