To comprehensively address the aftermath of the recent flash floods, Tushar G Nikhare, District Collector and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, convened a crucial meeting on December 10 with the central expert team for Post Disaster Need Assessment (PDNA) in the state.

Present at the meeting were key figures including Mr. Prabhakar Rai, Special Secretary, and Director SSDMA, Radha Pradhan, ADC, Development, Milan Rai, ADC Gangtok, Rahul Dey, NDMA-CDRI, Mickey M Dalbehera, Sr Scientist, CSIR-CBRI, Roorkee, and Dr. Piyush Gourav, Sr Consultant, NDMA, along with officials from allied departments and officers of DAC, Gangtok.

The central team, in collaboration with the PDNA team of Gangtok District, undertook a two-day survey of the areas affected by the flash floods, aiming to assess the aftermath and evaluate the extent of the damage. The meeting focused on providing a comprehensive overview of observations, findings, and recommendations resulting from this field visit.

Various departments presented their future plans during the meeting, which were thoroughly discussed with the expert team. Officials informed that data had been submitted to the respective heads. The discussions encompassed strategies for mitigating the risk of future flash floods, including both short-term measures and long-term sustainable solutions. Key aspects discussed involved land-use planning, the establishment of an early warning system, and enhancing community preparedness. The expert team noted several suggestions and feedback from the officials.

District Collector Tushar G Nikhare emphasized the need for developing a community resilience program to enhance preparedness for similar adversities. He highlighted the importance of investing in infrastructure improvement with a focus on climate resilience. Mr. Nikhare stressed the utilization of technological advancements to enhance forecasting and response capabilities. Additionally, he urged representatives of different departments to foster collaboration with the central expert team.

Prabhakar Rai acknowledged the support of the expert team in preparing the final report to be submitted to the Government of India. He urged the Post Disaster Need Assessment (PDNA) to incorporate the suggestions of the experts to devise a comprehensive report addressing the aftermath of the flash floods. Rai applauded the dedicated field officials and staff who worked tirelessly during the aftermath.