Sikkim: District Collector of Gyalshing inspects safety measures at Tikjek Cliff, orders urgent action

District Collector of Sikkim's Gyalshing, Tenzing D Denzongpa, along with officials from multiple departments, conducted a detailed inspection of safety arrangements at Tikjek Cliff, raising serious concerns over potential risks to public safety.

The inspection team included SE Power JP Subba, RTO Ram Hang Subba, SDM Sandesh Subba, DE Roads & Bridges Santosh Singh, AE PMGSY Om Prakash Gurung, along with local Panchayat representatives. Taking note of the dangers posed by the cliff, the District Collector directed authorities to immediately implement protective measures such as installation of safety barriers, street lights, road reflectors, proper signages and milestones.

He also instructed concerned engineers to prepare and submit project estimates without delay, emphasising that swift action would be taken in the interest of safeguarding lives.

During the visit, the District Collector also inspected the 18/Lingchom-Tikjya Gram Panchayat Unit and assured full support to the Panchayat representatives in addressing local concerns.

On his return, he reviewed operations at Indane–Kunphen Gas Agency in Gyalshing Bazaar, examining the distribution process of LPG cylinders amid an ongoing crisis. Highlighting public grievances, he initiated official communication with the Indane Oil distributor at Bageykhola, urging immediate intervention to resolve supply issues on priority.