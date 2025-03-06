A crucial meeting assessing the financial and economic progress in Sikkim's Gyalshing district was held by the District Level Consultative Committee (DLCC), in collaboration with the District Level Review Committee (DLRC).

The meeting, chaired by District Collector Tenzing D. Denzongpa, was held at Yangthang Farm (Sikkim Tourist Centre) in Pelling and brought together key officials, financial institutions, and stakeholders.

The meeting reviewed progress based on action points set in the previous session on November 8, 2024, with a particular focus on achievements under the Annual Credit Plan (2024-25). Discussions covered agriculture, MSME, self-help groups (SHGs), housing finance, education loans, digital payment expansion, and financial literacy campaigns.

Special attention was given to the implementation of the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme under the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Departments and the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).

Chairman Tenzing D. Denzongpa urged leading banks to collaborate closely with government departments to enhance public welfare. Stressing the need for financial inclusion in remote areas, he called on banks to expand their services, ensuring that marginalised communities gain easy access to banking benefits.

He also emphasised the importance of Financial Literacy Camps to educate people on banking services and credit facilities. "Give the world the best you have, and the world will give you its best," he remarked, encouraging institutions to work towards a more inclusive financial ecosystem.

ADC Suresh Rai lauded the banking sector's contributions and urged stakeholders to increase outreach efforts in rural areas. He highlighted that collective action is vital for grassroots economic upliftment through the efficient execution of central and state financial schemes.

Among the prominent attendees were ADC Suresh Rai, SDM HQ Pulkit, Additional Director of AH&VS Department NM Cintury, Zilla Panchayat Member Sagar Sharma, RBI representatives Sohan Singh and Paraj Nagdiv, AD Fisheries Department Lahang Limboo, and NABARD AGM Rupen Lamichaney.

Officials from various government departments and financial bodies were also present to evaluate the district's economic initiatives.