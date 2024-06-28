A two-day district-level review meeting for Gayzing and Soreng districts concluded on June 28 at Zilla Bhawan, Gayzing, under the National Health Mission (NHM). The meeting was chaired by the Principal Director cum Mission Director NHM, Health & Family Welfare Department.

The meeting began with pre-tests for all Medical Officer In-Charges and Block Program Managers on various programs and guidelines, followed by post-tests at the end of the two-day session. The primary objective was to assess public health programs at the block level to ensure universal access to equitable, affordable, and quality healthcare services, responsive to people's needs through effective intersectoral convergent actions addressing wider social determinants of health.

Key officials in attendance included the Director cum Chief Medical Officer, District RCH Officer, District Surveillance Officer, District Program Manager, and District Accounts Manager from Gayzing District Hospital, along with all Medical Officer In-Charges and their respective Block Program Managers from Primary Health Centres under Gayzing and Soreng districts. Representatives from the State Health Headquarters, including the Director cum State Nodal Officers for NHM & HR, State Program Officers, Chief Account Officer, Budget & Finance Officer, and development partners like JHPIEGO, UNICEF, and UNDP, were also present.

State Program Officers presented their program reports, and district and PHC officials shared their achievements for the FY 2023-24. The meeting focused on reviewing progress, monitoring and supervising gap assessments, and planning future actions to improve health service delivery at grassroots levels.

The Finance Division of NHM stated the timely utilization of funds, proper utilization certificates, accurate record-keeping, and adherence to state financial rules and NHM guidelines.

In her concluding remarks, the PD cum Mission Director (NHM) stressed the importance of the proper implementation of all national health programs to ensure that health services reach the 'last mile.' She highlighted the ultimate objective of promoting better health outcomes and improving the well-being of the entire population of Sikkim through these concerted efforts.