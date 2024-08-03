A district-level Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) meeting convened at the conference hall of DAC Pakyong, in Sikkim focused on enhancing cooperation among key departments to combat drug abuse and narcotics trade in the district.

The meeting was led by Agawane Rohan Ramesh, IAS, District Collector Pakyong, and attended by officials including Karma Gyamtso Bhutia, Sr. SP Pakyong, Thendup Lepcha, SDM Rangpo, Rinzing Chopel Rai, ASP Pakyong, SP Bhutia, DFO (T), Amit Singh SSB Commandant, Narayan Mishra, Joint Director Education Department, Sunita Dahal, Welfare Officer, and officials from the Agriculture Department, Motor Vehicle Division, Excise Department, and SARATHI Coordinator.

During the meeting, key discussions addressed several critical issues, including the trafficking of drugs via courier packages, illicit cultivation of cannabis, illicit alcohol production and consumption, and the sale of tobacco products within 100 meters of educational institutions.

The meeting also shed light on strategies for addiction management, focussing on harm reduction through hospital-based rehabilitation and addiction treatment programmes within the district.

Additionally, the need for an innovative public awareness programme was highlighted to create a significant impact on community awareness.

It was also decided that monthly NCORD meetings will be conducted on the first Friday of every month to sustain momentum in tackling drug-related challenges effectively.