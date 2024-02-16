In a speech delivered at a public gathering in Makha, Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) chief Pawan Chamling lashed out at the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), accusing them of treating the people of Sikkim as animals and attempting to buy their votes with promises of money.

Chamling urged the people of Sikkim not to succumb to the allure of monetary incentives offered by the SKM party. He highlighted the absence of adequate funds allocated in this year's budget for crucial schemes like Aama Yojana questioning SKM's commitment to the welfare of the people.

"In this year's budget, not sufficient funds have been kept for essential schemes with no provision for the promised regularization of jobs for 20,000 individuals by the SKM," Chamling stated.

Asserting that the upcoming election is the last chance to safeguard Sikkim's future, Chamling implored voters to prioritize the long-term interests of the state over short-term gains. He cautioned against falling prey to SKM's alleged attempts to purchase votes and urged voters to remember the sacrifices of their forefathers and the aspirations of future generations.

"Animals can be sold, but people cannot be sold," Chamling said urging Sikkim's citizens to reject SKM's alleged demeaning portrayal of them as mere commodities.

Chamling exuded confidence in the SDF's ability to secure victory in all 32 seats in the upcoming election, dismissing SKM's claims of sweeping success as baseless. He touted the SDF's track record of governance and promised continued progress under their leadership stating the inclusion of new and educated politicians within the party ranks.

"With the support of the people, we will emerge victorious in all 32 seats, ensuring the continued prosperity and well-being of Sikkim," said Chamling rallying voters to stand united against what he perceives as the threat posed by the SKM party.