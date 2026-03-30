Sikkim doctor Karma Uden Bhutia emerges as Northeast’s first hand surgery super-specialist

Karma Uden Bhutia has become the first super-specialist hand surgeon from Sikkim and the wider Northeast after completing an MCh in Hand Surgery from Christian Medical College, Vellore, marking a notable addition to advanced medical expertise in the region.

Bhutia, from Upper Syari, pursued her schooling at Tashi Namgyal Academy before completing an MBBS and MS in Orthopaedics from the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal. She went on to build her career in orthopaedics, gaining both academic and clinical experience.

She served as an assistant professor in the Department of Orthopaedics at Sikkim Manipal Institute of Medical Sciences for four years, followed by another four years as a specialist at Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial Hospital under the Sikkim government. Her tenure in these roles provided extensive exposure to surgical practice and patient care.

After clearing the competitive NEET Super Speciality (NEET SS) examination, Bhutia pursued further training in hand surgery. She acknowledged the state government’s support in permitting her to undertake higher studies, which enabled her to complete the super-specialisation.

Hand surgery involves complex procedures such as peripheral nerve repair, microsurgery, treatment of congenital anomalies, tendon injuries and trauma affecting the hand and wrist. Medical experts say the availability of such specialised care is critical for improving outcomes in accident cases and long-term deformities, particularly in regions with limited access to advanced treatment.

Bhutia has now rejoined Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial Hospital. Her return is expected to strengthen the state’s capacity to manage complex hand and microsurgical cases locally, reducing the need for patients to seek treatment outside Sikkim.